Aurora is the little girl from Palermo who was run over by her father: now the man is defending himself

Rosary Brusaa forty-year-old blacksmith, crashed his Volkswagen Polo into a wall. Driving under the influence of alcohol and without a license, the man was traveling in a car without insurance coverage. His three-year-old daughter Aurora, who was apparently traveling in her mother’s arms, died shortly after arriving at the Buccheri La Ferla hospital in Palermo.

The accident It happened around 3 in the morning in Villabate, on the outskirts of Palermo. According to the reconstruction provided by Brusa himself, the car’s brakes did not work while they were near a curve in Via Natta. His version of events is now being examined by the Carabinieri, who have started investigations and conducted interrogations and surveys at the scene of the accident. The prosecutor’s office has opened a file and Brusa risks being charged for road homicide.

The family was returning from an evening spent in a pizzeria on the Aspra seafront. In addition to Rosario Brusa, his wife, Aurora’s twin brother and his fourteen-year-old brother were traveling in the car. The latter had recently called the parents because he broke down with his scooter in Ficarazzi, a few kilometers from Villabate. According to what Aurora’s mother told a relative, the little girl was traveling in her arms at the time of the accident.

This tragic event brings to mind a similar accident that occurred on June 23 on the Palermo-Sciacca. A 16-month-old baby, held in the arms of a young woman, lost his life along with her. In Villabate, Rosario Brusa is known for another accident happened two years ago. At the wheel of a Fiat Punto, he crashed into four cars parked on Viale Europa, in broad daylight.

On social media the Minister of Infrastructure, Matthew Salviniuses words like “irresponsibility” and “recklessness”. He renews his appeal to Parliament to definitively approve the new Highway Code. The mayor of Villabate, Gaetano Di Chiara, also expressed his closeness to the family:

“We are truly shocked by what happened. I express the community’s condolences. What happened should make us reflect a lot on the risks we run when we get behind the wheel.”

