Marco Napolitano, father of little Aurora, has filed a civil party in the trial that will see his ex-partner accused

The dad of Aurora Napolitano he has decided to file a complaint against his ex-partner and mother of his daughter and to join the trial as a civil party. Her little girl, who was only 6 years old, lost her life last Saturday afternoon after the car her mother was driving crushed her against a wall.

It was just after lunchtime on Saturday when shocking news shocked the community of Casalnuovo of Naples and neighboring countries.

Authorities have been alerted of a accident took place in a parking lot in via Buccafusca and, upon their arrival, they found a 6-year-old girl lying on the ground lifeless.

Some witnesses told the soldiers of the Carabinieri that the little girl had been hit by a pirated car, that after the crash she had vanished into thin air and that the driver he hadn’t helped.

Not even the time to start the search, however, and the Carabinieri understood that the truth was quite another. The car driven by the mother of the same child had crushed the little girl against the fence wall of the parking lot.

the woman, Pink Palm, a 33-year-old from Ponticelli, was with his daughter and a 48-year-old friend of his, who owns the car. It emerged that the car belonged to the latter and that the woman had made him and the child get out to test drive.

Probably by mistake, instead of inserting the first he put the reverse gear and, sprinting, he crushed the two against the low wall.

The decision of Aurora Napolitano’s father

The 48-year-old suffered only a minor head injury, the smallinstead, it is dead a few moments later due to the serious injuries sustained.

Now, to ask for justice is the Pope by Aurora Napolitano, Mr Marco Napolitanowho formed a civil party in the manslaughter trial against Rosa Palma.

The man’s lawyers have made it known that they have filed a complaint against the 33-year-old for all the crimes that the prosecutor will contest in the trial and absolutely want to ascertain the any liability of the 48-year-old man present on site Saturday afternoon.

It is remembered that Rosa Palma was without a licence and that the car, now impounded, is a big Audiwhich therefore could not be driven even with the pink sheet.