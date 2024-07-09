The pain and shock over the death of little Aurora, only 3 years old, victim of a road accident that occurred in via Giulio Natta in Villabatea municipality in the province of Palermo. The little girl, on board her parents’ car parentsunfortunately died following the violent impact of the car which collided with a concrete wall.

Aurora’s parents’ situation worsens

In these last hours, it would have been aggravated the position of both parents of the child: according to the latest investigations carried out, in fact, the two would have been drunk at the time of the accident. The mother also Cetty Guarino in fact, he had a high blood alcohol level, higher than the permitted level. Specifically, the toxicological tests revealed a positive result for both parents: for him, we are talking about 1.34 micrograms per liter, for her of 1.25.

Also to be clarified who was actually driving the car. From an initial reconstruction of the facts, it was assumed that the father was driving the Volkswagen Polo that crashed violently into the wall. Position to be clarified at the moment.

Finally, the situation of both parents is worsened by the news that neither the mother nor the father of the little victim alerted the rescue services following the accident in which their daughter died. In fact, the two, instead of contacting the health workers or the police to have them arrive promptly on site, would have personally headed towards the hospital facility in The Ferla Buccheri. Where, shortly after their arrival, Aurora would die from the serious injuries she suffered.

Pending autopsy results

There Palermo Prosecutor’s Office has entered both Rosario Brusa and Cetty Guarino in the register of suspects, while waiting to verify the exact dynamics of the incident. The man continues to attribute all responsibility to a fault in the car, in particular the brakes which at a certain point no longer responded correctly to the commands.

Meanwhile, the body of little Aurora is in the ward of Legal Medicineand of the Policlinico, waiting for the coroner to proceed with theautopsy. An examination that will definitively and more clearly highlight the precise causes of the child’s death.