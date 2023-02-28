Aurora borealis, the spectacular images in Swedish Lapland

Yesterday evening, residents of the Leningrad and Kaliningrad regions were able to observe the northern lights, extremely powerful for these latitudes. pic.twitter.com/daOM6yAj8Z — ❤️‍🔥🇷🇺🏅 (@elisamariastel1) February 28, 2023

Natural spectacle in Swedish Lapland and in Lofoten Islands in Norway: the first months of the year are the most favorable to see this spectacle of nature, especially in March, in the period which coincides with the vernal equinox. In this month the climate has less rigid temperatures compared to January and December which are the coldest months.

