The incident took place in the garden of the Hotel Excelsior. Photos and videos immediately made the rounds of the web

A wolf tearing apart a deer in the garden of a hotel Auronzo of Cadore, on the Venetian Dolomites. This happened around 7:30 on Thursday 27 April in the garden of the Excelsior hotel. The whole scene was later filmed by the owner of a local bar across the street.

a wolf in Auronzo di Cadore — The wolf was seen circulating freely in the town of Auronzo di Cadore, in the Veneto region. The animal then entered in the garden of the Hotel Excelsiorlocated between via Venezia and via Unione, and there he pounced on a deer. It is not clear whether the wolf himself killed the animal, or whether he found the deer already dead in the garden. Once the meal is eaten, however, the mammal he left for the nearby woods. The whole scene took place under the incredulous eyes of the owner of the "Tre Cime" bar, Cristian Vecellio Mattia, who filmed the incident on the phone from across the street. The animal's unexpected visit to the streets of the small Italian town soon went viral on the web.

the sighting of the last few weeks — In recent weeks in the area there had been reports of another wolf sighting: it was a herd made up of 7-10 specimensintercepted near the cycle/pedestrian path in the locality of Reane. So far, despite their presence in the Dolomites, no attacks on humans by wolves have ever been recorded. The hardest hit are the farmers who, on the other hand, see their animals often eaten by wolves in the area. According to the latest estimates, however, in the Veneto region there would be approx a hundred specimens of wolves, divided into at least 14 herds. Of these, three move in a territory shared between Veneto, Trentino Alto Adige and Friuli Venezia Giulia.