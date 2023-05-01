













And the reason is that… banned for life! Obviously, not with this video game but with its predecessor, Counter-Strike.

All because on some occasion he used cheats to play it and the team in charge of monitoring this Valve Software title discovered it.

AuronPlay himself confirmed the information in a recent transmission. There he commented ‘once I wore cheetos to be silly, that is, but to be silly one afternoon when I was bored’.

To the above, this streamer added ‘and I got caught and I got banned and I can’t play Counter-Strike for life’.

His statements generated various reactions, and some of them said that the problem is due to his IP (Internet Protocol) address.

Fountain: Twitch.

In other words, the ban suffered by AuronPlay in Counter-Strike It is to such a degree that it does not matter that I make a new account to play; if you have the same IP you will end up blocked again.

The only real way you can fix this problem is to contact Valve Software and convince them not to engage in such practices again.

Perhaps the huge fan base that he has will help him a bit to lift this ban.

That in case this content generator, also known simply as Auron, plans to play counter strike 2.

But you still have time to decide what to do since this game does not have a definite release date.

It is only known that it will be available sometime in the summer of this year. On March 22, Valve revealed its existence and that it uses the Source 2 graphics engine to work.

Fountain: Valve Software.

The fact that the game is a free update for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive It will surely help you to become popular. But as expected, this is not good news for AuronPlay, since it will continue to be banned.

Valve is a company that takes cheating by players very seriously. Not for nothing CS It is considered an electronic sport or esport, and the same will happen with its successor when it becomes available.

