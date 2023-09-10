













That was when a subscriber to his channel asked him whether or not he would do the third edition of TortillaLand, which motivated him to talk about the subject. The first thing he highlighted is that he will carry it out.

Auronplay, by its own decision, had put the implementation of this initiative on hold. For those not aware, this is an event within Minecraft, and whose authorship is shared by both Auron and Perxitaa.

However, JaviDMr10 and HeberonYT also have a lot to do with it. The idea behind this is to bring together a series of streamers and influencers and offer something very fun to the fans. August 2021 was when the first event took place.

Fountain: Youtube.

The second, TortillaLand 2, still took place the same month but in 2022. After this AuronPlay commented that it would take a break and that is the reason there was no edition for 2023.

Auron confirmed this on Twitch and noted that he has had enough with Minecraft end 2 and other series in which he participates.

So when can you expect TortillaLand 3? This content creator plans to do it in early 2024.

So we won’t have to wait until August of next year to have fun with TortillaLand 3, but it could be in January or February that it will be available.

Fountain: Youtube.

Although it all depends on AuronPlay’s work schedule. There are still many things to know about this edition, such as the streamers and influencers who will participate on this occasion. So it is best to keep an eye on the reports.

