The controversies about the current cancellation culture have several aspects. And in the gamer environment, lately we have had very particular issues, one of the last at a streaming is the one facing AuronPlay and Bijin, His couple. Streamers are labeled neo-Nazis and racists, however, both oppose this new classification given to them by the community.

AuronPlay is not among the favorite streamers after his comments regarding the venue of the ESLAND awards. However, now he has more hate around him, after a Twitter account that supposedly belongs to him and Bijín came to light in which they published tweets of black humor.

Since, a mother exposed that AuronPlay and Biyín made very aggressive comments At the time, referring to the disappearance of his son, this caused many problems for the family. The lady said that the streamer even apologized. However, in a new transmission, the couple denied all this.

Source: AunronPlay

After that, AuronPlay was inundated with negative comments, which led him to close all of his accounts. However, he made one last publication that left the community thinking.

This one says that everyone should take care of his return, AuronPlay shows all his anger in the text, as he talks about the “rats” he will end up with. Although it is not known if he refers to the community in general or to a fellow streamer.

Source: Instagram

Not much clarity, we’ll have to wait and see what a surprise AuronPlay brings.

Who is AuronPlay?

Raúl Álvarez Genes is a Spanish YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and comedian. He is 34 years old and has been broadcasting since 2006.

