Although it has been almost two months since AuronPlay put an end to the media ‘war’ in which he was immersed after his accusations crossed on social networks with the streamer Gemita, his now ex-partner, it seems that their defunct relationship continues to cause people to talk.

However, just a few days after the influencer attacked The Grefg -his previous ex-partner-, after calling her a “deception expert”, the veteran youtuber has decided to put an end to speculation about a possible reconciliation with her, clarifying the situation she is going through.

It was last November 1 when rumors about a possible return of the couple began to spread on social networks after the content creators were seens together in the same VIP box at the Cupra Arena during a Kings League match.

Although Auron denied any type of basis for the matter –“I don’t have to hide from anything. The strange thing is that there haven’t been more photos,” he commented on his Twitch channel, numerous Internet users did not hesitate to follow speculating on his approach, coming to ensure that the youtuber He would even have been trying to resume his relationship with Gemita.

But nothing could be further from the truth. This Monday, December 9, the Catalan made a live broadcast on his Twitch channel, where he definitively ended any type of relationship between the two following a comment in which he suggested that does not learn by “continuing there”, behind her.

“Dude, I think you come from TikTok and “You don’t understand very well,” Auron begins, visibly annoyed. In this context, he clarifies that the question he is referring to was raised “a long time ago” and that, in the same way, he has not maintained contact with his ex for a long time.

“I wish her the best, may God bless her, but that is already ‘game over’ (…) In case anyone suspects it, that is very ‘game over’, very. And so be it,” concludes the youtuberwithout going into more details about it.