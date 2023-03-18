AuronPlay has given a lot to talk about in recent weeks, but this time, instead of participating in an event or talking about the bureaucracy on Twitch, he preferred to dedicate a few comments to YouTube.

This in the sense that this service is not interested in competing with live streaming. For what reason? Simply because he does not see it as a competitor in the same market sector, and some believe that he could be right.

Using somewhat high-flown language, AuronPlay (or Auron) highlighted that YouTube’s true competitor is not Twitch but TikTok.

That is the reason why he is giving so much importance to Shorts in his catalog, and it is something that is obvious when searching on YouTube.

Auron claims that he has information on the subject; the fight is between YouTube and TikTok. He also points out that what exists now is a ‘war’ between these services.

Some had intuited this because YouTube is giving more support and presence to the Shorts instead of the Gaming division, which is precisely the one that can be compared to Twitch.

The statements about TikTok, YouTube and Twitch from AuronPlay, which were through the last of these services, have been collected by various media. It is certainly something that could be expected from the fourth most popular Spanish-speaking streamer.

What is YouTube Shorts, TikTok’s competition according to AuronPlay?

YouTube Shorts, which AuronPlay sees as YouTube’s answer to TikTok and part of its war against the service, is the platform for recording, sharing and binge-watching short videos.

These must be 60 seconds or less in length on YouTube to fall into this category. Through these it is possible to start trends or simply share activities such as dancing, presenting ideas or participating in challenges.

In a similar way to TikTok, the Shorts are filmed by means of a mobile phone in vertical format. To customize them it is possible to speed up or slow down the recording speed.

There are also options to add filters, join videos, add subtitles, and more. As can be seen, the comments from AuronPlay can be considered correct. Some believe that competition between services could become more fierce.

In addition to AuronPlay we have more geeky information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.