In one of his transmissions, he implied that the layoffs within this streaming service have to do with the large amount of money that streamers are rewarded with, including himself.

That is part of what has affected its financial situation, which implies problems in the short and medium term.

In his own words, Auron commented ‘Twitch has given a lot of money to some creators, including me. So I think that the accounts have not finished coming out at the end of the year’.

To the above, he added ‘that’s what I think happened’. It should be noted that his statements can still be seen in another way, since it seems more like an assumption than anything else.

Fountain: Twitch.

But there is a chance that he is right and especially with the many contacts he has. In another part of his statements, he complemented what was said above with “and I think that at the end of the year, when they have done the math, they have said ‘damn you, this doesn’t work out'”.

As for the layoffs on Twitch to which AuronPlay refers, as far as it is known, they are around 400 employees. It is necessary to point out that all of Amazon suffered the same.

In other words, around 9 thousand people lost their jobs in services such as Amazon Prime, Prime Video, AWS and Twitch.

In the case of the video platform, the layoffs were after Emmett Shear, its co-founder, decided to leave it due to personal reasons.

But there are some people who believe that both facts are related although there are no solid indications in this regard. Amazon’s official position is different.

Fountain: Twitch.

According to the company’s CEO, Andy Jassy, ​​for a long time Amazon and its associated companies increased their workforce.

But in the current times there is a lot of economic uncertainty, so they decided to be more efficient in costs and personnel to face the challenges of the future.

Only Twitch itself can say whether or not AuronPlay is right in its claims.

