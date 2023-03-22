Despite the fact that there was a controversy over racist comments from his girlfriend, Auronplay He returned after taking a momentary absence from his Twitch channel to set a record mark on the platform for a Spanish-speaking streamer.

We saw Auronplay during the Squid Craft Games and now everyone expects his Tortillaland event to return, however, due to various issues that he does not delve into, he decided that said special transmission will not take place.

The Spanish streamer He explains that he will not carry out Tortillaland for a very simple reason and that is that the project needs to take – in his words – a prudent rest.. On the other hand, what there will be is Extreme Minecraft 2 and the possibility of a Saw Minecraft Games 2, which many of its fans, without a doubt, would like to see.

It will be necessary to be aware of what this Spanish-speaking streaming personality says because, with everything and the controversies that revolved around him, his career is still afloat and it is not seen that it is going to stop, at least in the medium term. .

Tortillaland: what it is and how Auronplay is involved

Let’s not lose sight of tortillaland is an event that is based on the Minecraft game and whose idea was born from Perxitaa and Auronplay, to eventually be created by JaviDMr10 and HeberonYT (Karmaland and Planeta Vegetta).

This show aims to bring together famous Spanish-speaking streamers who are known to many Twitch consumers. Among the participants in the different editions we have Juanguarnizo, Paracetamor, Ibai, Pato de Aqualand, Mayichi, AriGameplays, TheGrefg, DJMario, Elmariana, Genesis and many more.

At the moment, all that remains is to wait for the different announcements of what will happen in other events where your favorite streamers will participate. What do you think of the cancellation of Tortillaland for 2023?