













AuronPlay is honest and admits that he had an embarrassing moment with Bizarrap | EarthGamer

That was when I was spending time in Ibiza, Spain, and I was having a pretty good time; she even ended up getting drunk.

in a transmission endorsed via TikTok, AuronPlay revealed ‘I can never forget the holidays in Ibiza last year sending Bizarrap messages on Instagram drunk, singing to him and the guy hanging on like a champ’.

We recommend: AuronPlay will not be able to stream Counter-Strike 2 because he is banned for life.

That’s right, apparently he was very drunk and wrote pure inconsistencies to Bizarrap. But it was not the only thing he did, since he even came to sing to her. That made this whole thing a lot more painful than expected.

Fountain: Twitch.

According to AuronPlay ‘Singing ‘Quédate’ drunk I recorded Juan, I recorded 8cho, all drunk I sent it to Bizarrap…’. So much he came to ‘raise the elbow’ – as they say – that he doesn’t remember what messages he sent to Bizarrap.

But there came a time when it ended up becoming a real nuisance. Auron stressed “I don’t know if I sent him 15 messages a day, there came a time when he left me on read”. The latter is something very understandable.

AuronPlay, embarrassed, said ‘well, well… the summer I gave to Bizarrap’and then added ‘I don’t even know how he didn’t block me’.

This streamer showed that ‘Of course, since you’re there in Ibiza, every night you go to dinner and every night trucu trucu’.

Then Auron commented ‘c*** you’re a drunk, but of course you’re on vacation so every day was picaresque’. The problem is that it bothered this producer too much, who neither owed it nor feared it.

Fountain: Youtube.

This content generator continued with ‘My goodness, I recorded everything, there came a time when he gave me up to…’and I add ‘Of course, when the holidays ended I said ‘But how could I send you all this?’, what a shame’.

Bizarrap had to show the patience of a saint to bear Auron’s gibberish while drunk. Maybe at some point he decided to mute his mobile phone.

Apart from AuronPlay we have more geek information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.