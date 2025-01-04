It’s official now. Although rumors have been circulating for several weeks about a possible courtship between AuronPlay and the soccer player Sara Ishmael, It was not until last December 21 when the couple melted into a passionate kiss after the victory of Las Troncas FC in the final of the Queens League, held in Tenerife, putting an end to speculation.

Thus, after a year full of ups and downs for the youtubermarked by his resounding break with Gemita Due to the circumstances in which it occurred and their supposed reconciliation, everything indicates that Auron began 2025 completely in love. Proof of this was his romantic getaway to Vienna with Sara Ismael in the middle of Christmas.

And the couple is no longer hiding from the public eye. In fact, just a few days ago, the soccer player herself shared a posed of New Year’s Eve together with the Catalan, in which he made it clear that he was going to spend his last night of the year with him.

However, it seems that their love story is not going to be a bed of roses or, at least, in regards to the perception that Internet users have about it. youtuber. So much so that the last publication that Sara shared, in which the young woman can be seen hugging him from behind, has unleashed a barrage of negative comments against him.

“AuronPlay has had more girlfriends in a year than I have in my entire life”, “Three couples in one year, incredible”, “The guy who least knows how to be alone and “You need a nail to get another nail out,” These are some of the criticisms that AuronPlay has received in recent days, where its behavior is questioned.

“Two months ago I was saying that I was heartbroken and now this…” comments another user, through