The Esland Awards took place in Mexico on January 29, and the big winner was undoubtedly Ibai Llanos, who won Streamer of the Year. It is a well-deserved accolade but some were not convinced, among them the creative AuronPlay.

The latter spoke about the matter in a stream and expressed his disappointment in the way the vote took place. To such a degree that it does not contemplate, at least for the moment, participating in the 2023 edition.

AuronPlay claimed ‘I can win one Esland and 10 Esland per community, if you put streamers with whom I have no relationship to vote, it is clear that they are not going to vote for me and they are going to take away all the prizes’.

Then he highlighted ‘and that’s what they did yesterday, take them all away from me’. This content generator implied that as long as this way of voting exists, it will never win. However, the organizer of this awards ceremony says that everything was very even.

To the extent that AuronPlay was very even in percentages with other of its colleagues. The fact is that Ibai seems to agree with him, since in another transmission he commented ‘It must be a bit heavy that I have won again, when Auron doesn’t have one and I do’.

He even stated that it would be fair that each of them should have one of these awards but that in the end they are just that. Neither of them needs them to be aware of their work.

Who is the streamer AuronPlay?

AuronPlay, whose real name is Raúl Álvarez Genes, is a 34-year-old Spanish streamer or content generator. He currently has more than 29.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, which is one of the most watched in the Spanish-speaking world.

Its main channel on this service exceeds four billion views. According to the data, he is the fourth youtuber with the most subscribers in Spanish lands. And how are you doing on Twitch?

Well, he has more than 14 million followers, which is also impressive. You can imagine that Auron is a bit ‘hot’ about what happened at the Esland Awards right now.

Maybe I’ll change my mind as this year goes by. In any case, he does not need any recognition to highlight that he is one of the most popular streamers. But it is clear that he wants to obtain an award as Ibai did.

