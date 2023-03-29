After the tremendous success of the Kings League, which reached two million viewers, Auronplay talked about the future of Twitch. The streamer believes that the platform has already become a kind of 2.0 television and that those who broadcast have their days numbered.

Auronplay considers that Twitch is already like television, but free, more innovative and with fewer filters. In addition, people like to consume the content of it. However, he believes that what is attracting the most attention are events like the Kings League.

Due to this thinking, he believes that streamers as such may disappear in the future. That is, those who only record themselves playing the most popular video game of the moment. All because people are already looking for entertainment beyond.

For Auronplay this topic seems very interesting due to the possibilities of Twitch. He even commented that he would like to do some kind of discussion with other streamers to get his opinion. What we cannot deny is that the events on the platform seem to be becoming more and more popular.

What is the Kings League that Auronplay spoke of?

The Kings League is a new soccer league created by Gerard Piqué and a group of famous streamers. Each of these was the president of their own club, which they led in a tournament that was broadcast on Twitch. The grand final was held at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Source: Kings League

The last match drew a huge crowd to the stadium, as it hosted over 90,000 spectators. Not to mention, his stream on Twitch was watched by over two million users. Does what Auronplay mentioned make more sense to you now?

