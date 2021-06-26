This company published a list of the 20 people with the highest earnings within Twitch, the podium is dominated by the Americans: Ranboolive, AdinRoss Y xQcOW with earnings exceeding $ 700,000. And, among the first 10 places is AuronPlay, the streamer in Spanish with the highest earnings in the world.

However, the own Ebuyer clarifies that it has taken the data through TwitchTracker, a portal that warns that these data could have a margin of error. Anyway, it gives an idea of ​​the approximate earnings that the top of Twitch and, without a doubt, the success of AuronPlay it’s undeniable.

AuronPlay is the streamer in Spanish, but far from Ranboolive

Despite the success it has AuronPlay, is far from the earnings of the number 1 spot on the list. RanbooLive is a million dollar content creator. According to Ebuyer, you could earn about $ 1,406,960. Certainly, Twitch It has become one of the most profitable companies today.

The full list is the following:

1. RanbooLive – $ 1,406,960

2. AdinRoss – $ 726,032

3. xQcOW – $ 703,386

4. NICKMERCS – $ 613,432

5. Amouranth – $ 501,765

6. Sykuno – $ 467,414

7. PaymoneyWubby – $ 450,159

8. AuronPlay – $ 418,012

9. Pestily – $ 411,007

10. summit1g – $ 410,568

11. HasanAbi – $ 395,565

12. CriticalRole – $ 392,799

13. moistcr1tikal – $ 391,419

14. LVNDMARK – $ 377,994

15. MOONMOON – $ 336,691

16. TimTheTatman – $ 310,647

17. TommyInnit – $ 304,320

18. juansguarnizo – $ 247,878

19. Trainwreckstv – $ 241,652

20. Mizkif – $ 241,025

If you like anime, video games and more, we recommend reading:



