This week, a news item shocked the scene of the youtubers Y streamers Hispanic. It was the break between Raúl Álvarez Genes, better known to many as AuronPlay, or alone Auron, with his girlfriend.

She is the spanish model Sara Moledo, aka Bjean or Biyin. That after maintaining a relationship for several years, and being considered one of the strongest couples in this medium. It took several by surprise.

AuronPlay and Biyin ended an eight-year relationship

The announcement about the termination of their relationship was made on Thursday, February 25 through Twitch. Previously, AuronPlay Y Biyin They mentioned a few days ago that they would be doing a special broadcast.

No one anticipated that it was to reveal that they had ended up as a couple. So the news hit viewers like a bomb. But how long had the two of you been together? Well, no less than eight years and they lived in Barcelona.

It should be noted that the relationship between AuronPlay Y Biyin had its setbacks. They started in 2013, and broke up in 2015. That was what was revealed later in an interview.

However, they resumed it three months later. Supposedly, now it is definitive, and in fact, the transmission was only to reveal the breakup. In fact, it was a long time ago that he had decided to part ways again, and now it’s official.

It is not the first time that their love relationship has ended

They ended their relationships about three months ago, so it was sometime in November 2020 that they reached that decision. And how did things end?

From what was shared by both, it was on good terms. They announced that they will continue to play together, and will even participate in events or other activities. So that’s the way things are, and there was no lack of reactions about this separation that happened live and direct.

AuronPlay is considered by many to be one of the youtubers best known and influential in Spanish. He has already been in the medium for several years, transmitting not only through Youtube, but also in Twitch.

When talking about what happened, Biyin commented on the streaming what ‘We just broke down from wear and tear after eight years, what had been over‘. As we mentioned before, thank goodness things ended in the best possible way.

