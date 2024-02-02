Aurigemma: “Innovation, training and prevention are fundamental for treatments”

“It is very important to give great consideration to technological innovations in the healthcare sector, because they can also generate positive impacts for our territories. For this reason, discussion and dialogue are fundamental, as on occasions like today's: we, within the scope of our competences, try to be a stimulus for certain aspects to be reformed, which also evaluate the changes that have occurred in this last period . Among other things, at a national level the regulatory provision on healthcare companies dates back 32 years: for this reason, it is important that there are changes to make the guidelines increasingly current. As a region, we are working precisely to provide rapid responses to new needs: when we talk about innovation, we think of telemedicine, which can be useful for taking care of acute patients once they leave the hospital. In this way, we could also increase and strengthen home care”. This was declared by the president of the Lazio Regional Council, Antonello Aurigemma, who spoke at the second edition of the Healthcare Innovation Forum, at Palazzo Ripetta, in Rome.

“And then, another fundamental aspect is to adopt targeted planning and organization, also on the basis of individual geographical areas, which are different from each other, each with its own priorities. As in the case of the more internal areas, for example the mountain areas, which will certainly have different needs from other areas of the region. Furthermore – he explains – scientific and technological innovation can also provide a great contribution to strengthening prevention which, as I always repeat, must never be considered a cost, indeed it represents a saving. Without forgetting, then, the strategic importance of training, which represents one of our excellences, also trying to implement targeted planning to avoid our professionals fleeing abroad”.

“For all these reasons, these opportunities for discussion and listening are of absolute importance for us, because it is necessary to create a network, a synergistic collaboration between all the actors involved, in order to adopt decisions that are increasingly closer to the real needs. Our priority always remains that of improving the daily lives of citizens, working to provide concrete answers to people's problems”, he concludes.