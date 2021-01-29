No positive winds are blowing in the surroundings of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. After the brilliant start of the season by José Mourinho and his team, the problems do not stop growing. If not long ago Spurs were leading the Premier League, now, after the defeat at home against Liverpool (1-3) they are sixth, seven points behind the first, City. Thus, the idyllic atmosphere when the course dawned begins to thin and the defeat against the Reds it has also been accompanied by controversy.

As reported by the ‘Daily Mail’, Serge Aurier, who started as right winger, didn’t like being substituted at half-time and left the locker room, first, and the stadium, later, clearly angry. Firmino advanced to the visitors moments before the final whistle of the first 45 minutes and Mourinho was very annoyed in the talk. “It’s the mood of the team that is difficult to accept when you are losing. It is difficult to accept the nature of the goal, because the goal is, in some way, similar to an opportunity they had in the opening minutes. Therefore, the mood is not good “said the coach after the game, referring to the atmosphere that was palpable at half-time.

In the postgame talk, Mou was not questioned about the change of Aurier, which left his place to Winks, since, as the aforementioned medium points out, the anger of the Ivorian did not reach the press until after the appearance of the coach. The talk did not give the expected result, because, shortly after returning to the field of play, Alexander-Arnold put the 0-2. Höjberg closed the gap moments later, but Mané made it 1-3 definitively on 64 ‘.

Kane’s worrying injury

And Aurier’s was not the only change made by Mourinho at halftime, as Harry Kane left his place to Lamela. However, this was forced. ANDThe forward suffered two tackles, one on each ankle, as his own technician would point out a posteriori, and it is feared that it will be low for a few weeks. Therefore, Tottenham will have to get out of this emergency situation without their star. “Two ankles. The first was due to a bad entry from Thiago, the second I am not sure. But two injuries to both ankles and the second is worse than the first. For Harry to leave a game when he wants to play is not just any injury. We will have to see how long we have to wait to recover it, “said Mourinho when asked in this regard.