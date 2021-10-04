Left free by Tottenham at the end of last season, Ivorian defender Serge Aurier is poised to bounce back in Spain.

Serge Aurier will soon be back on the football grounds. After four months of inactivity, thehe former Parisian is off to a good start in another big championship and in a club playing the Champions League. This club should be Villarreal.

He will find Unai Emery

According to RMC Sport, the 2015 African champion was present this Sunday at the Estadio Ceramico to attend the meeting of the Yellow Submarine against the Betis of Seville (2-0). IHe should very much initial a contract with the Iberian formation. He will therefore discover La Liga, while he was predicted to return to Ligue 1. The name of the Ivorian international had circulated on the side of the LOSC before the end of the transfer window. It was also advertised in Turkey for a while.

Among the winners of the last Europa League, Aurier will be reunited with his former coach Unai Emery. The two worked together for a few months in Paris, before the defender took charge of Tottenham.

To see also:

>>> Drogba, the long awaited signature is here