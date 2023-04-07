Aurelio Casillas (Rafael Amaya) will face more explosive action in “The lord of the skies” 8. As you remember, ishmael He was arrested by the DEA, although we later saw that he was not in real danger, but everything indicates that the anti-drug organization is preparing unexpected traps for the protagonist of the Telemundo soap opera. Therefore, if you do not want to miss chapter 57, in the following lines, we leave you the complete guide to the program.

Look here the advance of chapter 54 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8

When does “The Lord of the Skies” 8, chapter 57 premiere?

Chapter 57 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8 will premiere this Thursday, April 6. According to the advance Aurelio Casillas You will face unexpected events. Although Ishmael is out of danger, the protagonist would have to overcome a couple of ‘bombs’ along the way.

What time does “El señor de los cielos” 8 air on Telemundo, according to each country?

If you live in Peru, you can connect with “The lord of the skies” 8 from 9.00 pm Next, we leave you more schedules according to your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

"El señor de los cielos 8" returned to Telemundo loaded with scenes of sex, drama and action, but not all the sequences made it to TV. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 57?

Chapter 57 of “El Señor de los Cielos” 8 will premiere on the Telemundo television network. Next, we leave you a guide to locate the channel on your television:

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

"El señor de los cielos" 8 is one of the most famous and successful series on Telemundo. Photo: Telemundo

Where to see “The Lord of Heaven” 8, chapter 57 ONLINE?

In case you can’t watch episode 57 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8 on TV, don’t worry, because you have the option to enjoy it through other online streaming options. Specifically, it can be viewed online through the Telemundo app (available for iOS and Android devices).

After its live broadcast, the chapter will also be on the Peacock streaming service. Also, fans will be able to find it on YouTube. The episodes of this new season are uploaded on this platform, although they are not complete.