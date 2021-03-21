When a personal tragedy happens, such as the death of a friend with enormous professional relevance, it is only fair to have the opportunity to praise their great influence, their good work and enormous worth, both professionally and personally. In the case of Aurelio Toothless Bonete, all this is very easy and not at all imposed, because enhancing his figure naturally reflects all that he has meant as a person, without exaggeration, key in the construction of Labor Law and Social Security since the initial moments of the political transition.

For those who were not lucky enough to know him personally, it is essential to remember that Aurelio began his professional career as a labor lawyer in a prestigious law firm, he worked for the Labor Administration especially in the field of Social Security, he acted as an arbitrator in the system of resolution of labor disputes, he was a professor of the discipline at the Autonomous University of Madrid and the Carlos III of Madrid. It has received wide recognition from labor associations, trade union and business organizations, especially highlighting the award of the Grand Cross of the Order of San Raimundo de Peñafort.

His work as the author of multiple publications is enormously influential, beginning by demonstrating a full knowledge of the ins and outs of our Social Security system, which was followed by an extensive tour of collective bargaining matters, concern for the problems derived from temporary employment in our labor market, the complexities of the labor process, the impact of data protection on labor, including in recent times the studies of business restructuring from the perspective of economic analysis of law.

But, above all, his career of greater scope is marked from his appointment in 1986 as Magistrate of the Supreme Court, in his Chamber of the Social, where he deployed a task of enormous influence in the conformation of the doctrine of this chamber until his retirement in 2014. For almost three decades he was an indisputable reference within the Chamber, with imaginative contributions in response to difficult legal crossroads, which have left a broad mark on one of the most brilliant stages of labor jurisprudence.

Those of us who were fortunate enough to meet him as young teachers always had the opportunity to learn from his knowledge, which he transmitted with great generosity. Without becoming an academic career in the most traditional sense of the term, his participation in this field was of great influence for many professionals from very diverse fields. His generosity was noteworthy, since he had no qualms about sharing his own and deeply constructed ideas, later published as a co-authorship.

His activity was not exclusively reflected in labor law, but was also projected in other areas, such as his notable love of literature and, ultimately, in a very broad cultural background. It is enough to remember his collaboration in the book The Right to Work in Literature, with his invaluable contribution on the “desolate house”, bringing many of us closer to reading Charles Dickens or his recurring reading advice from Thomas Mann’s Magic Mountain, for being one of his favorites.

Aurelio Toothless was personally exceptional, because while he defended his criteria with conviction, depth and coherence, he always did so with kindness, elegance, fine humor and nothing presumptuous. Because, in short, Aurelio Toothless was, in the Machado sense of the term, a good man.

Magadalena Nogueira Guastavino is a professor of Labor Law and Social Security at the Autonomous University of Madrid and Jesus Cruz Villalón He is a professor of Labor and Security Law at the University of Seville.