The magistrate Aurelio toothless, in 2010, in the inauguration of four new magistrates of the Supreme Court. THE COUNTRY

Aurelio Toothless Bonete, former Supreme Court magistrate, died this Friday affected by covid-19. Toothless was a very influential judge in the field of Social, where his criteria carried a lot of weight, although he did not preside over the Chamber, according to his relatives, who highlight his generous and conciliatory character. Their failures had a lot to do with the creation of the permanent non-permanent staff of the Public Administration. He also made outstanding contributions in the field of hiring contractors and subcontractors.

Concerned about the temporary nature of the Spanish labor market, the right to strike or the ultra-activity of collective agreements, Toothless is the author of nearly twenty books and 200 articles on Labor Law. The former magistrate was from Alicante, born in Elche, although his professional career took place in Madrid. First as a labor lawyer specialized in the field of Social Security.

Toothless also taught law classes at the Autonomous University and the Carlos III University, both in Madrid, and at the School of Legal Practice. In 2010, he was awarded the ASNALA-Quantor Banesto award for the best worker of the year and in 2013 he received the Grand Cross of San Raimundo de Peñafort.

Although he retired in 2014, his professional activity did not stop there. He was a lecturer and published very relevant studies such as an economic analysis of Law or another on collective dismissals.