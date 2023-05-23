“The Lord of the Skies” season 8 premiered its last chapter this Monday, May 22, 2023. From the beginning, the episode caught everyone. One of the surprising deaths was that of Julio Zambrana, who died at the hands of Aurelio Casillas, the drug lord. After several meetings, they both saw their faces and the character played by Rafael Amaya did not hesitate to remind him of everything he did to get to where he is.

The protagonist of the Telemundo series mentioned the people he harmed and those who left him alone like Fernando Aguirre. To the last, Zambrana answered everything Aurelio told him, but from one moment to the next, Mecha’s partner grabbed him by the neck and strangled him until he took his life. All this before the gaze of one of his men.

“The Lord of the Skies 8”: cast

Maricela González as La Felina

Iván Arana as Ismael Casillas

Isabella Castillo as Diana Ahumada

Alejandro López as Super Javi

Renata Manterola as Luzma

Alan Slim as Jamie

Africa Zavala as Mecha de la Cruz

Salvador Pineda as Julio Zambrana

Yuri Vargas as Tracy Wolf.

Will there be a ninth season of “The Lord of the Skies”?

NBCUniversal confirmed the arrival of a new season of the production that returned to Telemundo. It should be noted that the announcement got the cast members excited.