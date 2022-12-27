Mexico City.- The fight of humanitarian organizations in Mexico to get women facing abortion-related processes out of jail scored a victory after a court ordered the release of the young indigenous woman Aurelia García Cruceño, detained for three years accused of homicide in the degree of kinship.

Despite The Supreme Court of Justice of Mexico decriminalized abortion last year, the processes related to pregnancy interruptions remain in limbo and cases such as that of García Cruceño continue to appear, a 23-year-old indigenous Nahua who was detained for a miscarriage she suffered after becoming pregnant as a result of rape.

Now humanitarian organizations aspire to the sentence of the young woman serves as a precedent to achieve the release of other detained women by processes related to abortions and who face trials for crimes such as kinship homicide, infanticide or omission of care. According to local organizations, there are more than 200.

This was recognized by Verónica Garzón, García Cruceño’s lawyer and member of the Mexican Institute of Human Rights and Democracy, who affirmed that The ruling “has many political, legal and social implications” and can serve as a precedent for other women accused by the State and “violated by institutions that are incapable of guaranteeing access to justice.”

The night of December 20 a judge ruled that there was not enough evidence to keep García Cruceño detained for the crime of homicide in degree of kinship, which culminated the nightmare that she faced since 2019 when she was imprisoned in a prison in the southern town of Iguala, in the state of warrior.

The young woman is originally from the remote town of Xochicalco, located in the Lower Mountain of Guerrero, where he spent his childhood and youth and who left after getting pregnant by a man, who was a community authority, who abused her.

In mid-2019, the young woman moved to Iguala to live with an aunt and a few months later she began to present vaginal bleeding and had a premature birth. so she was transferred to a hospital to receive blood transfusions. While she was convalescing, she was handcuffed to her bed and after notifying her of the reason for her detention, they made her sign a letter of rights whose content she did not understand because she did not speak Spanish well.

Still reeling from her release, García Cruceño told The Associated Press that she still hasn’t gotten used to her new reality and that In the morning, he is surprised to wake up and find that he is in a place other than his cell. “I feel weird. I still can’t believe seeing my mom waking up.” added.

The young woman speaks little about the three years she spent in prison and acknowledges that “it gave me a lot of anxiety, a lot of sadness.”

Despite the difficulties he went through, García Cruceño considers that his confinement was a learning stage and allowed him to improve his knowledge of Spanish. “My colleagues encouraged me a lot and a lady gave me advice that I never forgot: ‘here you have to be strong, you have to be brave’”.

“Aurelia’s case is one of many,” acknowledged Marina Reyna Aguilar, president of the Guerrero Association Against Violence Against Women, who explained that in that state, which is among the 20 with the highest records of violence against women in Mexicothe female indigenous population is one of the most vulnerable in the country due to the uses and customs maintained by the four ethnic groups that live in that region.

Between January and November, 12 femicides and 108 intentional homicides were reported in Guerrero, slightly below the records for the same period in 2021, according to official figures.

Although Guerrero became one of the 11 states in Mexico in May where abortion is decriminalized up to 12 weeks of gestation, Reyna Aguilar affirmed that there is still a long way to go in this matter and maintained that “We must strengthen those instances that have the obligation, by law, to defend the rights of women.”

The judge’s decision in favor of García Cruceño surprised the activists who had fought to get her out of prison, recognized Ana Gabriela Candela Garzón, a member of the Guerrero Network for Women’s Rights, who attributed the measure to “we make your case visible” through the media.

During his morning conference -in which the country’s daily agenda is usually set- the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador referred to the situation of García Cruceño and said that his case would be reviewed. “We always seek that injustices are not committed, always, always, always, they are not accepted”indicated.

Despite the fact that the country’s highest court ordered public defenders to search for and assist women detained for cases related to abortions such as that of García Cruceño to obtain their release, many are still imprisoned and there is no official figure of how many are in that situation or the prisons where they are found, said Verónica Cruz, director of the organization “Las Libres”, which defends women’s rights.

In an attempt to try to locate these women, a coalition of humanitarian organizations introduced protections this year in five of the country’s 32 states. to put pressure on the judicial authorities to look for them.

Determined to start a new life, García Cruceño affirmed that She will soon resume her high school studies to later dedicate herself to working as a teacher. When talking about the importance of her case, the young woman said that she hopes it will serve as a reference for other women.