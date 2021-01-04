Highlights: Mahavikas stalled in Aghadi government for renaming Aurangabad airport

After Congress, now NCP also said change of name is not included in the agenda

The Hindu army has also demanded renaming of Aurangabad Airport and Railway Station.

This photo railway station should be renamed Chhatrapati Sambhaji

Delhi

On the one hand, while the politics of changing the name is at its peak in Maharashtra, on the other hand the Hindu army has also joined this fight. On Monday, the Hindu Sena has written a letter to the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Civil Aviation to rename Aurangabad railway station and airport to Chhatrapati Sambhaji railway station and airport. The letter states that Aurangzeb was an Islamic fundamentalist. Who ruthlessly murdered Sambhaji Maharaj. He had committed massive massacres and forcibly converted Hindus. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who has a special place in the Maratha society. The letter also questions the BJP government. Which till last year was in power of the state. However, there is no special expectation from the current government as being secular.

Aghadi government also sent proposal

The Congress has also alleged that the Mahavikas Aghadi government sent a proposal to rename Aurangabad airport after Sambhaji Maharaj a few months ago. But even after almost 8 months, it has not been approved. In this direction too, the BJP should think something. From this, it seems that BJP is doing double politics.

Congress is opposing

Congress leader Nirupam said on Saturday that the government of three parties in Maharashtra was running on a minimum common program. In such a situation, if any constituent party tries to push its agenda, then it will not be good for the health of the government. If the Shiv Sena insists more on changing the name of Aurangabad city, it can become a threat to the government.

We do not believe in name change politics

Nawab Malik said that just changing the name of the cities will not help, those who think so wrong think that we are not sure in the politics of renaming the cities, it will be better that you settle new cities and whatever their Keep the name you want. Today, 15 years ago, which was the government of Congress and NCP, then we had decided that there will be no politics of name change even today, we continue on this matter.

‘Collusion of Shiv Sena and Congress’

At the same time, former Aurangabad MP and Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire said that opposition to the Congress has no meaning. This is his momentary opposition. Congress people will not leave the government and go anywhere. At this the BJP quipped that it was a connivance with the Shiv Sena and the Congress, because the election of Aurangabad Manpa is on the head. Here, MNS performed in Nashik in support of the name change.