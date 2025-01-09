Aurah Ruiz was the infiltrated contestant in GH Duoas they already revealed two galas ago. The former contestant of Survivors had to carry out different missions during his only week in the house, something he did with grace and care.

Carlos Sobera He revealed to the rest of the contestants at the gala what was happening. “I smelled it,” confessed Manuel Cortés. However, the rest of the inhabitants of Guadalix had no idea. “He has been doing it masterfully.“the presenter congratulated him.

Aurah said goodbye to her companions before leaving the house, but not before explaining why she entered the competition in this way: “I was going to be a contestant at first, but my parents couldn’t stay with my son for three monthsso I said no.”

“The program told me that they wanted to keep me here, even for a week, and my father ended up agreeing to stay with the child,” he added. He also wanted to have a detail with his companions. “I have left them canarian products so that they remember me,” he explained.

Finally, Aurah gave one last piece of advice to all the teammates: “Give it your all, be yourselves and I am very glad to have met you. Many of the exaggerated things I did are because acted“. Ana Herminia was the most affected, due to her relationship with the Canarian.