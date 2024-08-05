Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/05/2024 – 20:21

Driven by the increase in the value of gold, Canadian mining company Aura Minerals announced EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of US$ 56.17 million in the second quarter of the year, an increase of 111% compared to the same period in 2023 and 6% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

However, on the other hand, the company’s adjusted net income was negative by US$ 3 million due to hedging instruments for the price of gold and exchange rates.

Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Aura Minerals trades BDRs on B3 (AURA33) and has operations – focused on the exploration of gold, copper and base metals – in Brazil, Honduras, Mexico and Colombia.

The second quarter of the year saw record net revenue for Aura, reaching US$ 134.4 million, an increase of 58% compared to the same period in 2023. Compared to the first quarter, the increase was 2%.

Gold’s upward trajectory was decisive for the company’s results in the first half of the year, and expectations of capturing the continued rise support optimism regarding the second half of the year.

Between April and June, the average realized price was US$ 2,291 per troy ounce, an increase of 17% compared to the first quarter of 2023. Compared to the previous quarter, the increase was 11%.

After reaching an all-time high last week, December gold closed down 1% on Monday at $2,444.40 per troy ounce on the New York Mercantile Exchange’s (Nymex) metals division.

At the end of June, the company recorded net debt of US$ 142.4 million, an increase of 35% compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to the decrease in cash related to the construction of the Borborema project, in Rio Grande do Norte, which consumed US$ 14.6 million in the period.

In addition, Aura distributed US$25.4 million in dividends in June. It also repurchased US$3.6 million in shares. Thus, the company’s return rate was 8.8% in the last 12 months, highlights Aura’s CEO, Rodrigo Barbosa.

In the second quarter, Aura’s production reached 64.3 thousand ounces of gold equivalent (GEO), including copper, an increase of 33% compared to the same period in 2023, thanks to an improvement in performance at the Minosa mine in Honduras. “There was the issue of rains and the change of suppliers from Apoena (Mato Grosso) and Almas (Tocantins), but we managed to stabilize operations,” said Barbosa.

Sales volumes increased by 32% compared to the second quarter of 2023, due to increased production in Minosa, commercial production in Almas in 2023 and increased sales volumes in Apoena. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, there was a decrease of 8%, mainly due to the change of contractor – for trucks and wheel loaders – in Almas during the second quarter.