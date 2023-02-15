The actress Estefanía Gómez, famous for playing Aura María in “Ugly Betty”, showed the screenshot with the particular request that was made to her in networks.

Stephanie Gomez gave life to aura maria in “Ugly Betty” more than two decades ago. Despite time and her radical physical change, fans of the RCN soap opera continue to remember her with great affection. The actress, as a gesture to keep in touch with her faithful followers, is active on her social networks and takes the opportunity to do some lives to tell anecdotes, like the time one of her admirers asked her for a curious favor of her

Estefanía Gómez as Aura María in “I am Betty, the ugly one”. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

The particular favor that they asked Estefanía Gómez

In a recent direct from Instagram, in which Gómez was accompanied by Marcela Posada (Sandra Patiño in Colombian fiction), revealed a particular request that was made to her and even attached a screenshot as proof.

“Beautiful, I need Britney Spears to follow me on Twitter, Do you know someone who knows her? I need to make the celebrities in my country jealous who don’t even give me the time anymore. If he writes me a tweet and follows me, that would be ideal. Let me know”, was what a fan wrote to the artist.

The reaction of the famous ‘Aura María’

As expected, the reaction of the famous ‘Aura María’ was disdain: “Oh, people are crazy. (…) Really, people are very crazy. They also ask me for some very strange favors, which I say: ‘Are you serious? Britney Spears I don’t even know where she lives, go look for her,’” said Estefanía Gómez.

The moment was seized by Posada, who reported that she has been asked to share the phone numbers of celebrities with whom she has worked. “I barely have Estefanía’s (number),” said the actress.