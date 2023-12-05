After his father killed his mother, Vincenza Angrisano’s son called his aunt in desperation, asking her to come immediately

From the precautionary custody order of Luigi Leonetti, issued by the investigating judge of Trani, Anna Lucia Altamura, some chilling details emerge regarding the crime of Vincenza Angrisano. Salvatore, the couple’s 12-year-old son, phoned his aunt after the stabbing, asking for desperate intervention to save his mother.

Yesterday, the funeral of Vincenza Angrisano, the 42-year-old woman, was celebrated in the cathedral of Andria stabbed to death by her husbandthe 51-year-old Luigi Leonetti, last November 28th.

The moment when the mayor of Andria, Giovanna Bruno, read one was heartbreaking letter written by Savior, the couple’s 11-year-old son, who together with his 6-year-old brother witnessed the terrible crime. Here are the words of the little one:

I love you, always stay in my heart, you are the person I love most in the world. I will always remember you. I can still hear your voice and the happiness you had for life, as well as your soft hand hugging me. Dear mother, wait for me up there because there is no remedy for death, but when I am old I will join you. I look at your photos and listen to your voicemails. I still feel your warm and affectionate embrace.

The desperate phone call from Vincenza Angrisano’s son

Almost simultaneously with the funeral, some parts of theprecautionary custody order for Luigi Leonettiissued by the investigating judge of Trani Anna Lucia Altamura.

In it we read that Leonetti had he had developed the idea of ​​killing days before the crime effective and that he cultivated it mainly while he worked, since he had learned that his wife would be leaving home on December 20th.

In the same ordinance, however, also emerges a another disconcerting detail.

In the moments immediately following the crime, in addition to the phone call made by Leonetti to the 118 rescuers, it also started from that house another one.

It was the little one who did it Saviorwho contacted his aunther mother’s sister, telling her desperate what had happened and asking her to go straight to him and his brother.

At the moment, Salvatore and his little brother are in the care of social services Apulians, waiting for their fate to be decided.