Viviana, Alessia Pifferi’s sister, always asked to keep Diana. The story of one of those present at the child’s funeral

Over 150 people attended the last farewell for the little one Diana Pifferidied of hardship after the abandonment of her mother Alessia Pifferi.

Among the many present in tears, there were numerous friends of grandmother Maria and aunt Viviana, the mother and sister of the 37-year-old woman. They told of the suffering of the two women and of the fact that Viviana always asked her sister to leave the child to herbut Alessia refused, because Diana was her daughter and she had to think about it:

Viviana is destroyed. She always asked Alessia to bring her the child, but she replied: ‘she is my daughter and I keep her ”.

Another of those present, referring to the grandmother, said:

In recent times, Maria lived between Calabria and Sardinia. She never said she was worried about her daughter Alessia and her granddaughter Diana.

All the mothers of Ponte Lambro, where the tragedy took place, attended the function wearing one White T-shirt with the inscription: “A piece of our heart has also flown to the sky with you”.

Even the First Citizen Giuseppe Sala was present in the church. The Mayor spoke of the responsibility of the entire city: “It calls everyone into question. Social workers too. Although it is not easy in these cases to read the warning signs. It is difficult to believe in eternal life, but that is what it would take, because Diana has had nothing from her short earthly life ”.

Citizens have asked the Milan prosecutor for an exemplary sentence against Alessia Pifferi. The woman is currently detained in prison, in solitary confinement and under special surveillance. She cannot understand the gravity of her gesture. She even asked the lawyer to be present at her daughter’s funeral.

The charge, at the moment, is of murder with the aggravating circumstance of futile reasons. The investigating judge dropped the accusation of premeditation, but this could change after the results of the tests on the traces of milk. La Pifferi may have sedated her daughter to keep her calm until her return, thus preventing her from crying and seeking help.