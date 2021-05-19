Giovanna grandon She shared on her social networks that she was chosen by the Chilean people in the recent election. She was known since the social upheavals of 2019 for her iconic aunt’s booty Pikachu. This would only be the beginning of his path as a public figure in politics. She was chosen from the group of 155 people who will have the goal of writing a new Magna Carta for chili.

The social unrest in chili of the year 2019 were given by the inequality that exists. In fact, it is one of the most unequal countries on the continent. The government gave as a solution to the conflict a new constitution that will replace the current one, carried out during the government of the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet. This attracted different social groups, including fans of Kimetsu no Yaiba, Joker, Aunt Pikachu, etc.

Who is Aunt Pikachu from Chile?

Giovanna grandon, was chosen as the representative of her district in chili. She participated in the social protests of the year 2019 wearing an aunt’s suit Pikachu that her son had been able to buy for her on the internet. She sought to attract attention to encourage family, friends and the general public to come out and demand their rights.

In a message through her social networks, the aunt Pikachu wanted to thank several of the people involved in this historic event in chili. Their gratitude goes from students who jumped the subway turnstiles for the price hike to those who lost their lives at the hands of the government of Pinera.

