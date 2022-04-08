The fact dates back to the summer of 2019, when the Carabinieri of Arzachena received the suspicious phone call from the 11-year-old child

The final sentence has arrived for the aunt and for the parents of the 11 year old child of Arzachena, which the Carabinieri of Arzachena, in 2019, freed from the dark closet in which the aforementioned relatives kept him segregated. The three will have to remain in prison for the next eight years.

The tragic and shocking story dates back to last summer 2019. THE Carabinieri of Arzachena, in the province of Sassari, in Sardinia, on June 29 of that year they received a phone call who had immediately put them on alert.

On the other side of the phone there was a child, who later turned out to be only 11 years old, who communicated to law enforcement officers a rather absurd request.

In the phone call, the child told the carabiniere that he was staying trying to get in touch with his auntbut that he could not, because the cell phone he was calling with was without a card and because he was locked up in his room.

The timely intervention of the military in the house brought to light what was there drama of the story.

The investigations and interviews of the 11-year-old boy with psychologists brought the reality to light. That is to say that the aunt and the parents, as a punishment, lo locked up in his room, without light or bathroom, for very long periods. They also forced him to listen to audio with demonic and frightening voices.

The final sentence to the relatives of the 11-year-old child

Today, almost three years after the call that brought the child back to freedom, there has arrived final sentence towards those three torturers who kept him prisoner in inhuman conditions.

Already in the first two levels of trial, the prosecution was asking for three of them 8 years of imprisonment.

Despite the appeals presented by the three defendants, the Supreme Court refused, validating the sentence already established during the two previous levels of judgment.

The crime of which they have been accused is that of kidnapping and of mistreatment and psychological abuseagainst the little one of only 11 years at the time of the facts.

For the aunt and the parents of the child, penalties lower than those foreseen. This is thanks to the shortened procedure chosen in the first instance. The three have been in prison since last night.