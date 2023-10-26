Accident on the Bazzanese, Lara’s son Simone appears to be out of danger: his cousin Emanuela Brucato, Tiziana’s sister, is still serious

Good news has arrived in the last few hours onaccident on Tuesday 24 October, on Bazzanese. Simone, the 25-year-old cousin and son of Lara Cattani, is already out of danger. Cousin Emanuela, however, is still in very serious conditions.

In the meantime, local police officers are working to reconstruct theexact dynamicseven though a video of one has come to light camera which was mounted on the truck.

The events occurred around 2.30pm on Tuesday 24 October. Precisely on the road that leads from Nuova Bazzanese to Zola Predosa, in the province of Bologna. In the car were her aunt, her son and her two nieces.

Tiziana and Emanuela Brucato they are two twin sisters, who from Palermo had gone to visit their aunt and uncle’s house. After graduation, they had had several job interviews and that day they were headed to the airport, to return to their home in Palermo.

When suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, Lara Cattani of 51 years, who was driving the Renault Clio would have invaded the oncoming lane. The man driving the truck was unable to avoid the collision.

The impact was immediately evident serious. The first to ask for help was himself Simon, Lara’s 25-year-old son. He made a phone call to his father and explained to him the heartbreaking scene he had before him and also that he had remained stuck in the sheet metal of the car.

Accident on Bazzanese, the conditions of the two hospitalized boys

The doctors soon intervened. But for aunt Lara Cattani and her 30-year-old niece Tiziana Brucato they were unable to do anything except note theirs deaths.

Simone and his cousin Emanuela, Tiziana’s twin sister, were rushed to hospital Greater from Bologna. From the information made known in these hours, the young man already appears to be out of danger.

The girl, however, is still hospitalized in the ward intensive care and his situation is still desperate. Doctors are doing everything they can to try to help her. Police officers are now working to reconstruct the dynamics and shed light on this serious accident.