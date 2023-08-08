The soap opera ‘Tía Alison’ completed its first week and each new episode has been more than exciting. From the beginning, the dilemmas began for the protagonist with the death of her sister, so she must now fight to get custody of her nephews Washington, Dakota and Louisiana. However, Alison will not find herself alone in the process, since Gustavo, one of the members of the institute that protects children’s rights, seems to have taken pity on her and is even falling in love with her. This will bring him problems with Lorena, her boss and her girlfriend.

If you want to know more about the new production of the RCN channel, here we leave you our complete guide with the data of when and at what time to see ‘Aunt Alison’.

Look HERE the advance of ‘Aunt Alison’, chapter 6

When does ‘Aunt Alison’ episode 6 come out?

Chapter 6 of ‘Aunt Alison’ opens TODAY, Wednesday August 2, 2023. The Colombian novel hopes to be a success, like its predecessor, ‘Ana de nadie’, since it will be broadcast at the same time, from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm (Colombian time). According to the advance, we will see that Gustavo will argue with Lorena for how she has been handling the case of Alison and her nephews. On the other hand, the character of Juliette Pardau could start a new tattoo business.

What time to see the novel ‘Aunt Alison’?

The new Colombian telenovela ‘Aunt Alison’ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9.30 p.m. (Colombian time). The original production of RCN starts minutes after the program ‘Master chef: celebrity 2023’. Its opening time in Peru is also the same.

Juliette Pardau and Rodrigo Candamil star in ‘Aunt Alison’. Photo: RCN

What channel broadcasts the soap opera ‘Tía Alison’?

So far, all the episodes of ‘Aunt Alison’ can be seen on the RCN Channel and, simultaneously, in their website. This production began airing on July 26, 2023 and hopes to captivate viewers at night, Monday through Friday.

Where to watch ‘Aunt Alison’ ONLINE FREE?

You can see the novel ‘Aunt Alison’ through the website of RCN (https://www.canalrcn.com/) and also on VIX+, the official streaming service of Televisa-Univision, which is only available in the United States and Mexico. However, in the latter, you will only find the first three episodes of ‘Aunt Alison’ for free, which can be enjoyed from any country.