Although in the novel ‘Aunt Alison’ the situation does not look entirely good, since Alison had a fight in the middle of the United States embassy and they had to throw her out, Gustavo’s feelings for her have begun to flourish and be noticed, at least for RCN viewers, so much so that he is willing to do anything to help her so that Lorena, the current girlfriend of the ‘Sheriff’, does not take custody of her nephews. Now, our protagonist will have to deal with an unexpected visit from the director of the institute that protects the rights of children in Colombia.

To find out how the story starring Juliette Pardau, Andrea Esquivel and Brian Moreno, Follow our complete guide with all the information to watch the Colombian telenovela ‘Aunt Alison’.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 5 of ‘Aunt Alison’

When does ‘Aunt Alison’ episode 5 come out?

‘Aunt Alison’will premiere its chapter 5 onTuesday August 1, 2023. The Colombian telenovela hopes to be a success like its predecessor ‘Ana de nadie’, since it will be broadcast at the same time and through the channelRCN.

What time does the soap opera ‘Aunt Alison’ show?

The new Colombian telenovela ‘Tía Alison’ will broadcast its chapter 5 at9.30 p.m.(Colombian time). The original production ofRCNairs minutes after the show ‘Master chef: celebrity 2023’. Its opening time in Peru is also the same.

What channel broadcasts the soap opera ‘Tía Alison’?

All the episodes of ‘Aunt Alison’ are transmitted through theRCN Channelandtheir website. This Colombian soap opera began airing on July 26, 2023 and hopes to captivate viewers at night, Monday through Friday.

Where to watch ‘Aunt Alison’ ONLINE FREE?

The full episodes of ‘Aunt Alison’ are available on the website ofRCN(https://www.canalrcn.com/) and also on VIX+, the official streaming service ofTelevisa-Univision.

This is the cast of ‘Aunt Alison’

Juliette Pardau as Alison

Rodrigo Candamil as Gustavo Orjuela

Manuela González as Lorena Maldonado

Brian Moreno as Ramon Ovalle

Andrea Esquivel as Agatha Tatiana Lopez

Camila Durán as Cecilia Montaño

Tuto Patino as James Linares

Margalida Castro as Carmenza

Laura Junco as Lucrecia Lamprea

Carlos Hurtado as Amilcar Rodríguez

How to watch ‘Aunt Alison’ full episodes?

All the chapters of‘Aunt Alison’are available on the channel’s websiteRCNand on the VIX+ streaming service, both totally free. However, only in the latter can it be seen from Peru.

