‘Tía Alison’ is the new Colombian telenovela that the RCN channel launched to renew its programming. This production focuses on the life of Alison, who must take care of her three nephews and prevent them from being sent to orphanages after the death of his sister. Now, in the advance of the second chapter, we see that she will begin her fight to show the Colombian state that she is fit to raise three children, although it will not be easy, since, after the funeral, debt problems arrived and, even, they want to kick them out of the house where they live.

Follow our complete guide to find out about the news and new chapters of ‘Tía Alison’, the soap opera starring Juliette Pardau, Andrea Esquivel and Brian Moreno.

When does ‘Aunt Alison’ episode 2 come out?

‘Aunt Alison’ will premiere its second chapter onThursday, July 27, 2023. The Colombian telenovela hopes to be a success like its predecessor ‘Ana de nadie’, since it will be broadcast at the same time, from Monday to Friday at 9:30 p.m. (Colombian time) through the channelRCN.

What time does the soap opera ‘Aunt Alison’ show?

The new Colombian telenovela ‘Tía Alison’ will present its chapter 2 at9.30 p.m.(Colombian time). The original production ofRCNairs minutes after the show ‘Master chef: celebrity 2023’. Its opening time in Peru is also the same.

What channel broadcasts the soap opera ‘Tía Alison’?

Both the premiere and the second chapter of ‘Tía Alison’, as well as those that will follow, are broadcast on theRCN Channelandtheir website. This soap opera began airing on July 26, 2023 and hopes to captivate viewers at night, Monday through Friday.

Where to watch ‘Aunt Alison’ ONLINE FREE?

You can see ‘Aunt Alison’ through the website of RCN (https://www.canalrcn.com/) and also on VIX+, the official streaming service ofTelevisa-Univisionwhich is only available in the United States and Mexico.

How to watch ‘Aunt Alison’ full chapter 1?

The first full episode of ‘Tía Alison’, which premiered on July 26, is available on the RCN channel’s website and on the VIX+ streaming service, both totally free. However, only in the latter can it be seen from Peru.

‘Tía Alison’ is the new telenovela on the RCN channel. Photo: RCN

