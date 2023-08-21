‘Aunt Alison’, the new production of RCN, premieres a new chapter in which the two sides of the coin will be. Washington speaks badly to his father at the clinic, but he tells him not to talk to him like that; however, for his son, respect is earned. Meanwhile, Carmenza talks with Gustavo Orjuela and reveals a hard secret from his childhood. On the other hand, Lorena could not stand the love she feels for Ramón, who arrived at her house and was received with passionate kisses. Likewise, the war that Alison will have will be fought by Orjuela, who will help her.

If you want to know what will happen TODAY in the new chapter of the Colombian telenovela, be sure to read this note to find out the details and, thus, do not miss the premiere of the new installment of ‘Aunt Alison’which stars the actress Juliette Pardau.

YOU CAN SEE: RCN LIVE, ‘Tía Alison’, chapter 17: what time and where to see the Colombian soap opera?

Watch the trailer for ‘Aunt Alison’ HERE

When will chapter 18 of ‘Aunt Alison’ be released?

‘Aunt Alison’ will premiere TODAY, Monday, August 21, 2023, its 18th episode. The new Colombian telenovela on the RCN channel hopes to hook the audience as its predecessor ‘Ana de nadie’ did. Viewers will be able to see the plot of Alison’s story at the same time as Ana’s.

What TIME to see ‘Aunt Alison’ chapter 18?

The new soap opera that the RCN channel brings to Latin American viewers is broadcast from 9:30 pm in Colombia. ‘Aunt Alison’ has been broadcast after the program ‘Master Chef: Celebrity 2023’. On the other hand, the hours in which Peruvians can watch the soap opera starring actress Juliette Pardau is the same as in the coffee country.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Aunt Alison’, chapter 16 LIVE: schedule, channel and where to see the Colombian soap opera

Where to see ‘Aunt Alison’?

If you missed an episode of ‘Aunt Alison’ and you don’t want to miss the premiere of chapter 18, you can watch the novel on the screens of the RCN channel. In addition, through its official website, its episodes have also been broadcast. ‘Aunt Alison’ premiered on July 26, 2023 after finishing ‘Ana de nadie’.

Alison takes care of her nephews after her sister’s death. Photo: RCN Channel

Who are the characters in ‘Aunt Alison’?

Juliette Pardau as Alison

Rodrigo Candamil as Gustavo Orjuela

Manuela González as Lorena Maldonado

Brian Moreno as Ramon Ovalle

Andrea Esquivel as Agatha Tatiana Lopez

Camila Durán as Cecilia Montaño

Tuto Patino as James Linares

Margalida Castro as Carmenza

Laura Junco as Lucrecia Lamprea

Carlos Hurtado as Amilcar Rodríguez

Maria Jose Vargas as Dakota

Sebastian Moya as Washington

Luciana Garnica as Louisiana

#Aunt #Alison #chapter #LIVE #schedule #channel #Colombian #soap #opera