In the new chapter of ‘Aunt Alison’ We see that a niece of the protagonist is sick and has to go to the doctor to treat her. In addition, Alison meets Gustavo, a slightly uncomfortable moment due to the revelation that occurred yesterday in the Colombian telenovela. On the other hand, Orjuela will have to start working on the Pérez case at the hearing. What will happen in this new chapter of ‘Aunt Alison’?

If you want to know what’s going to happen in today’s chapter of ‘Aunt Alison’, be sure to read the following note because we’ll tell you all the details you need to know so you don’t miss the premiere of the new installment of the Colombian telenovela.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 16 of ‘Aunt Alison’

When does chapter 16 of ‘Aunt Alison’ premiere?

TODAY, Thursday August 17, ‘Aunt Alison’ premieres its 16th chapter. The Colombian telenovela has been the sensation of the moment and the channel RCN He hopes that with the passing of the episodes, more viewers will get hooked on the plot that seeks to be better than its predecessor, ‘Ana de nadie’.

What time to see ‘Aunt Alison’?

The new RCN production is broadcast from 9:30 p.m. Colombia, just after the program ‘Master Chef: Celebrity 2023’. The premiere time for fans of the Colombian telenovela in Peru is the same as in the coffee country.

Where to see ‘Aunt Alison’?

If you did not see any episode and do not want to miss the premiere of chapter 16, you can watch the soap opera on the screens of the RCN channel. Also, if you do not have this signal, you have the option of entering its official website. All its episodes have also been broadcast there. The predecessor of ‘Ana de nadie’ premiered on July 26, 2023.

Who are the characters in ‘Aunt Alison’?

Juliette Pardau as Alison

Rodrigo Candamil as Gustavo Orjuela

Manuela González as Lorena Maldonado

Brian Moreno as Ramon Ovalle

Andrea Esquivel as Agatha Tatiana Lopez

Camila Durán as Cecilia Montaño

Tuto Patino as James Linares

Margalida Castro as Carmenza

Laura Junco as Lucrecia Lamprea

Carlos Hurtado as Amilcar Rodríguez

Maria Jose Vargas as Dakota

Sebastian Moya as Washington

Luciana Garnica as Louisiana.

