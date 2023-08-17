In the new chapter of ‘Aunt Alison’, it seems that love is around between the main characters. The protagonist of the new RCN production said that the doctor, Gustavo Orjuela, told her that he liked her and that he was in love with her. On the other hand, Alison inaugurated the new tattoo business and introduced it to her family, who were surprised by her curious name, Slow Death Tattoos. Also, the doctor, in order to spend time with Alison, would ask the clinic to take her case. Will it be given to Dr.?

If you want to know what will happen to Alison in today’s episode, be sure to read the following note because we will leave you all the details so you don’t miss the premiere of this new installment of the new Colombian soap opera.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Aunt Alison’, chapter 14 LIVE: schedule, channel and where to see the Colombian soap opera

Look HERE the advance of chapter 15 of ‘Aunt Alison’

When will chapter 15 of ‘Aunt Alison’ be released?

‘Aunt Alison’ will premiere its chapter 15 TODAY, Wednesday August 16, 2023. The new Colombian telenovela from RCN hopes to be able to hook viewers with the passing of the episodes and seek to be better than its predecessor, ‘Ana de nadie’, since which airs at the same time.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Aunt Alison’, chapter 13 LIVE: schedule, channel and where to see the Colombian telenovela from RCN

What time to see ‘Aunt Alison’?

The Colombian soap opera is broadcast from 9:30 p.m. in Colombia. The original production of RCN has been broadcasting after the program ‘Master Chef: Celebrity 2023’. Its opening time in Peru is also the same.

Part of the cast of ‘Tía Alison’ made up of Israel Sánchez and Víctor Cantillo. Photo: RCN Channel

Where to see ‘Aunt Alison’?

If you missed an episode and you don’t want to miss the premiere of chapter 15, you can watch the novel on the screens of the RCN channel. In addition, through its official website, its episodes have also been broadcast. ‘Aunt Alison’ premiered on July 26, 2023 after finishing ‘Ana de nadie’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Aunt Alison’, chapter 12, LIVE: schedule, channel and where to watch the Colombian telenovela ONLINE FREE

Who are the characters in ‘Aunt Alison’?

Juliette Pardau as Alison

Rodrigo Candamil as Gustavo Orjuela

Manuela González as Lorena Maldonado

Brian Moreno as Ramon Ovalle

Andrea Esquivel as Agatha Tatiana Lopez

Camila Durán as Cecilia Montaño

Tuto Patino as James Linares

Margalida Castro as Carmenza

Laura Junco as Lucrecia Lamprea

Carlos Hurtado as Amilcar Rodríguez

Maria Jose Vargas as Dakota

Sebastian Moya as Washington

Luciana Garnica as Louisiana.

#Aunt #Alison #chapter #LIVE #RCN #time #Colombian #telenovela #FREE