The novel ‘Aunt Alison’ finally brought together the protagonists! As we saw in the previous chapter, Gustavo and Alison were trapped in a taxi in the middle of the protests, so they had to take refuge in a motel: will they both be carried away by passion? On the other hand, Washington is seriously injured, to the point that he will end up in the hospital and the doctors will have to operate on him to save his life. However, in order to do so, they need to identify him and, as he is a minor, they must call child protection. Once again, Alison will be in trouble with the institute that protects the rights of children and Lorena.

To find out what else will happen in the new production of the RCN channel, here we leave you our COMPLETE GUIDE so you can see the episodes of ‘Tía Alison’, a telenovela starring Juliette Pardau, Andrea Esquivel and Brian Moreno.

When does ‘Aunt Alison’ episode 11 come out?

‘Aunt Alison’premieres its chapter 11 TODAY,Thursday August 10, 2023. The Colombian telenovela hopes to be a success like its predecessor ‘Ana de nadie’, since it will be broadcast at the same time and on the same channel.

What time to see ‘Aunt Alison’, chapter 11?

The Colombian soap opera‘Aunt Alison’will broadcast its chapter 11 at9.30 p.m.(Colombian time). The original production ofRCNairs minutes after the show ‘Master chef: celebrity 2023’. Its opening time in Peru is also the same.

Alison will be in trouble again with child protection because her nephew is in the hospital. Photo: RCN

On which channel to watch ‘Aunt Alison’?

All the chapters of‘Aunt Alison’can be seen in theRCN Channeland, simultaneously, intheir website. This Colombian soap opera began broadcasting on July 26, 2023 and hopes to captivate viewers at night, Monday through Friday.

Where to see ‘Aunt Alison’ ONLINE and FREE?

To see the full episodes of ‘Aunt Alison’, you can go to the website ofRCN(https://www.canalrcn.com/) or to the official streaming service ofTelevisa-Univision: VIX+, which is currently already enabled for all of Latin America.

