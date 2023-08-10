The new RCN telenovela is called ‘Aunt Alison’ and is of Colombian origin. The television channel launched a production again after finishing ‘Ana de nadie’. This new release focuses on the life of Alison, who will have to take care of her three nephews to avoid being sent to an orphanage after the death of her mother.

To find out about all the news that this new chapter will bring and if you want to see the previous chapters to get hooked on the Colombian soap opera, follow our guide and don’t miss out ‘Aunt Alison’starring Juliette Pardau, Andrea Esquivel and Brian Moreno.

When does ‘Aunt Alison’ episode 10 come out?

‘Tía Alison’ will premiere its chapter 10 this Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The Colombian telenovela hopes to be one of the favorites of RCN viewers as was ‘Ana de nadie’, since it will be broadcast at the same time. It also aims to get people hooked as the episodes go by.

At what time can ‘Tía Alison’ be seen by RCN?

‘Tía Alison’, RCN’s new Colombian telenovela, will be broadcast every night in the Colombian time slot at 9:30 p.m. The channel’s new production is broadcast minutes after ‘Master chef: celebrity 2023’. The premiere time is the same in Colombia and Peru.

The Colombian telenovela ‘Tía Alison’ premiered on July 26. Photo: RCN Radio

Where to watch the soap opera ‘Tía Alison’?

All the episodes of ‘Tía Alison’ will be broadcast on the RCN channel and its website. The Colombian telenovela began to be broadcast from July 26, 2023 in order to be the entertainment of all viewers at night.

Where to watch ‘Aunt Alison’ ONLINE FREE?

You can see the new production that RCN has just launched on its official website, there you will find the premiere episodes and those that have already passed. In addition, another option is that you can hire the VIX+ streaming service, the official site for broadcasting the Colombian telenovela.