The ousted leader of Myanmar was sentenced for five years in the cases that accuse her of violating laws against the pandemic and for illegally possessing telecommunications elements. He already carried two years for previous resolutions and, among all the complaints, he could fall almost 100 years in jail. Human rights institutions spoke out in repudiation of the persecution of the Nobel Peace Prize winner.

This Monday, in Naipyidó, the Burmese reference Aung San Suu Kyi continued to receive judicial decisions against her after the Special Court of Justice, which responds to the Military Junta, issued the sentence in new cases. In separate proceedings, they accuse her of breaking preventive laws against the pandemic and for the illegal possession and importation of communications devices.

For the first lawsuit, she was sentenced to two years for not respecting health protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus in an electoral act for the November 2020 elections.

In the second case, the magistrates decided to punish the Burmese leader with three years for violating the Export and Import Law and the Telecommunications Law after six walkie-talkies and a jammer were found. Each broken law merited a different trial, for which it was given two and one year respectively, penalties that will be served simultaneously.

Through her lawyers, who are prohibited from speaking to the media due to a decision of the military junta, Suu Kyi denied the accusations of all the cases that fell on her and that could round up almost a century in jail.

Today’s four years are in addition to another two from a ruling last December. Among the dozen causes for which she will be tried, there are acts of corruption and violation of the Official Secrets law, charges that could add up to almost three decades between the two.

The 76-year-old leader’s situation is mired in suspicious and uncertain circumstances. Arrested after being overthrown in a coup in February 2021, her whereabouts or where she is arrested is unknown, although it would not be in a prison. In recent hearings, Suu Kyi wore white clothing and a brown wrap-around longyi, the traditional clothing of inmates in Myanmar.

The coup, justified by an alleged massive fraud in the 2020 elections, plunged the country into a circle of political, social and economic crisis, where violent confrontations of guerrillas took place. Almost 1,500 people have died due to the fierce repression of the police and the military since the inauguration of the Junta.

Human rights groups condemn the persecution in Myanmar

The events against Aung San Suu Kyi aroused the anger of leading human rights organizations. The faithful of the ousted leader assure that the procedures are armed at will by the military to end his political career. The secrecy surrounding the trials, which are closed to the press and civilians, caused them to be criticized and considered “a circus.”

Amnesty International expressed on its Twitter account that this Monday’s convictions are “the last act in the absurd trial” against Suu Kyi. They added that she must be released “immediately along with the thousands unjustly detained.”

Today’s sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi on multiple charges represents the latest act in the farcical trial against the civilian leader. She must be released immediately along with thousands in #Myanmar unjustly detained for peacefully exercising their rights since the Feb 1 coup. – Amnesty International (@amnesty) January 10, 2022



For his part, Phil Robertson – Human Rights Watch’s Deputy Director for Asia – signed a statement in which he lashed out at the Military Junta. “The circus of secret trials on false charges consists of constantly accumulating more sentences so that she remains in prison indefinitely,” he said.

Who also referred to Suu Kyi’s sufferings was Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, who are “deeply concerned about her situation.” “The last one is a politically motivated verdict. She continues to be the main defender of democracy in Myanmar, ”he told Reuters.

