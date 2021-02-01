NAfter ten years of hesitant democratization, the military took power in Burma this Monday. As the army confirmed in the morning, it has arrested State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi and other leading politicians from her “National League for Democracy” (NLD) for “election fraud”. A military television station confirmed that an emergency had been declared for one year. Power would be handed over to the Commander-in-Chief, General Min Aung Hlaing. According to reports in the local and international press, soldiers and military vehicles were seen in the streets of the capital Naypyidaw and the largest city of Yangon. Telephone lines and Internet connections were partially cut, and some television and radio stations were not broadcasting.

NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt told the Burmese online magazine “The Irrawaddy” that Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders of the party were “taken away” early in the morning. According to the constitution, only the president can declare a state of emergency. The news follows rumors of a possible impending military coup last week. The new parliament was supposed to meet for the first time in Naypyidaw on Monday. Since the parliamentary elections in November there have been tensions between the still powerful army and the civilian government. The NLD had secured an absolute majority in parliament in a landslide victory. The military and its political arm, the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), had suffered a severe defeat and since then have raised allegations of irregularities in the electoral roll. These were rejected by the electoral commission.

According to observers, the military, which had ruled the country with a hard hand for over five decades, are shocked by its poor performance and fear the loss of power. However, at the weekend it had rejected any speculation about a coup. The military follows the laws in accordance with the constitution, said military spokesman Zwa Min Tun. He accused several embassies of misrepresenting the positions of the military. He was responding to warnings from several Western embassies calling on the military to comply with democratic norms. The UN Secretary General António Guterres had also expressed “great concern” about the developments in Burma. The fear of a coup arose when a military spokesman did not want to rule out a coup and then the military leader Min Aung Hlaing threatened that the constitution could be suspended. Armored vehicles finally showed up in Yangon and other cities on Friday.

Brad Adams, Asia director of Human Rights Watch, called on the military to release Aung San Suu Kyi and the other political leaders from custody. “The action by the military shows absolute disregard for the November democratic election and the right of people to choose their own government,” said Adams. “We are particularly concerned about the safety of activists and other critics of the military who may have been taken into custody.” As the party spokesman Myo Nyun announced, he himself expected his arrest. Aung San Suu Kyi had been under house arrest for 15 years during the military dictatorship. With her release in 2010, a period of reform and opening-up policy began. Since the first nationwide free election in 2015, she has led the government as State Councilor.

However, the military still has a significant amount of power. The constitution guarantees the Tatmadaw, as the military is also known, a quarter of all parliamentary seats as well as the occupation of the ministries for defense, internal security and border protection. With its blocking minority in parliament, it can block constitutional changes. Politically, however, the military has lost much of its influence. Aung San Suu Kyi and the NLD are the dominant forces and remain extremely popular with the people.

Internationally, however, the 75-year-old politician has lost much of her earlier support because she does not stand up for the Rohingya, who are exposed to persecution in Burma. In 2019, Aung San Suu Kyi personally defended her country in The Hague against allegations of genocide against the Rohingya. More than 700,000 Rohingya had fled to Bangladesh following violence by the military in 2017.

Doubts about the parliamentary election in November had already arisen in advance. In the state of Rakhine, in which the 600,000 remaining Rohingya still live, and in other unrest areas, the voting was largely canceled by the electoral commission. As a result, more than a million people were excluded from voting. The military’s allegations go far beyond that. According to them, more than eight million names on the electoral roll were in error.