Myanmar’s Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, who was ousted by the military, here in the Netherlands in 2019. © Peter Dejong/AP/dpa

The judiciary in military-controlled Myanmar has brought new charges against the ousted Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi. This time her electoral fraud is accused, there is no evidence.

Naypyidaw – A day before the anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar, the judiciary has formally charged the ousted Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, who is under house arrest, with electoral fraud.

Former President Win Myint, who was also ousted in the course of the coup, must answer to the same allegation, people familiar with the court case reported on Monday. The verdicts are expected in about six months, it said. Numerous proceedings are already underway against both politicians.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner had already been under house arrest for a total of 15 years in the past. She has been the de facto head of government since 2016. She is very popular with the people. In the parliamentary elections in November 2020, she secured a second term with a clear lead. Observers believe that it had become too dangerous for the generals, who had ruled former Burma for decades with an iron fist, and that they therefore staged a coup on February 1, 2021. The junta, on the other hand, justified the coup from the start with alleged electoral fraud – but no evidence was presented.

Overall, the 76-year-old is confronted with eleven other charges. Ten of these involve violations of an anti-corruption law. According to the information, she faces up to 160 years in prison.

Three weeks ago, Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison for importing a radio and violating corona regulations. In December she was found guilty of two other charges and initially also sentenced to four years in prison. A few hours later, however, the military junta announced that the sentence would be reduced to two years.

The process takes place behind closed doors. It is unclear whether Suu Kyi will actually serve a prison sentence or remain under house arrest. Observers and human rights experts speak of a show trial against them. dpa