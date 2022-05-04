Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar court rejects appeal of her conviction

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
File photo of Aung San Suu Kyi, during a hearing in The Hague on the Rohingya.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner was sentenced last week to five more years in prison for corruption.
May 04, 2022, 10:35 AM
Burma’s military junta court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. of the five-year prison sentence for corruption that was imposed last week, announced a source close to the case.
The appeal of the verdict, filed by the team of the Nobel Peace Prize winner, was “summarily rejected”, the source said.
Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced last week under the anti-corruption law to an additional five years in prison during a trial denounced as political by the international community.
She had already been sentenced to six years in prison for incitement against the military, violating the rules against covid-19 and contravening a telecommunications law.
She has been in detention since the February 1, 2021 military coup that ended a decade of democratic transition in Burma.
She is accused of a multitude of infractions (violation of a law on state secrets dating from colonial times, electoral fraud, sedition, corruption and others) and risks being sentenced to a total of decades in prison.
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
*With information from AFP.
