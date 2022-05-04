Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar court rejects appeal of her conviction

Burma’s military junta court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. of the five-year prison sentence for corruption that was imposed last week, announced a source close to the case.

(You might be interested: Aung San Suu Kyi is sentenced to five more years in prison)

The appeal of the verdict, filed by the team of the Nobel Peace Prize winner, was “summarily rejected”, the source said.

(You might be interested in: Burma: sanctions and warnings after a year of the coup d’état)

Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced last week under the anti-corruption law to an additional five years in prison during a trial denounced as political by the international community.

A group of Myanmar activists hold the portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest outside the United Nations University in Tokyo on February 1, 2021. (File)

She had already been sentenced to six years in prison for incitement against the military, violating the rules against covid-19 and contravening a telecommunications law.

She has been in detention since the February 1, 2021 military coup that ended a decade of democratic transition in Burma.

She is accused of a multitude of infractions (violation of a law on state secrets dating from colonial times, electoral fraud, sedition, corruption and others) and risks being sentenced to a total of decades in prison.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP.

More world news:

-Russia: Putin answers about what can happen in the war on May 9

-What is at stake if the Court revokes the right to abortion in the United States

-Survivors of the collapse of the subway in Mexico demand its demolition