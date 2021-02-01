Dissatisfaction with the handling of alleged electoral fraud causes the generals to take power. Now the military itself is holding out elections.

NAYPYIDAW dpa / rtr / afp / taz | In Myanmar, the military announced new elections and a handover of power to democratic parties after its coup. Military chief Min Aung Hlaing is committed to a “democratic multi-party system”, it was also said on an official website of the military on Monday. A date for elections was not given. After the coup, the military imposed a state of emergency for a year. The head of government and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who had been deposed for “election fraud,” and other high-ranking members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) were arrested after the military came to power. The United Nations, the United States and the European Union condemned the coup.

According to her ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), the previous head of government and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi called for protests against the military coup in a prepared statement. “The military’s measures are measures to lead the country back to dictatorship,” said a statement published by the NLD on Monday. “I urge people not to accept this and to protest with all their hearts against the military coup.”

Aung San Suu Kyi initially called for a protest without consequences

According to the BBC, however, there were initially doubts as to whether Aung Sann Suu Kyi’s statement was genuine. There were initially no reports of protests. The army had arrested Aung Suu Kyi, the previous President Win Myint and other top politicians from smaller parties “for election fraud” or placed them under house arrest.

UN Secretary General António Guterres strongly condemned the arrests. This will deal a “heavy blow” to the democratic reform process in the Southeast Asian country, said Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric in the night at the UN headquarters in New York. The army should respect the outcome of the November parliamentary election and observe “democratic norms”. The governments of the USA and other states as well as Human Rights Watch and other human rights organizations made similar statements.

In the election, Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party had won a landslide. The elections gave the NLD a clear mandate and “reflected the will of the people of Myanmar to continue on the hard-won path of democratic reform,” Dujarric said.

The new parliament should have met this Monday

For days there had been rumors of an impending military coup in the Southeast Asian country. The military were enraged that their complaints about alleged fraud had been rejected by the electoral commission. The newly elected parliament should have convened for its constituent session on Monday in the capital Naypyidaw.

The once powerful military-affiliated USDP party had experienced an election debacle and only got half of its previous seats. A senior military spokesman had indicated in front of media representatives last week that a coup could result if the government does not address the allegations of electoral fraud. On Saturday, however, the military declared that they would abide by the constitution, which was interpreted as a cancellation of a coup.

But a quarter of the seats in the parliamentary chambers are reserved for the armed forces. This is what it says in the 2008 constitution, which the former military junta set up in order not to be disempowered even after the introduction of democratic reforms.

Due to another clause, Suu Kyi could not become president, but ruled the former Burma as a state councilor and thus de facto head of government. Constitutional changes are not possible without the military, and it has already controlled the most important ministries.

After a coup in 1962, the country was under military rule for almost half a century. Suu Kyi campaigned for a non-violent democratization process in the 1980s and was therefore placed under house arrest for 15 years. In 1991 she received the Nobel Peace Prize for her work against oppression and social injustice.

Aung San Suu Kyi: Popular at home, not anymore abroad

She is very popular in her own country. Internationally, however, the former freedom icon is now controversial. The promised democratic reforms in the Buddhist country have so far largely failed to materialize and Suu Kyi himself has shown an increasingly authoritarian style of government.

Suu Kyi has come under international criticism mainly because of the state discrimination against the Rohingya and their silence on violence against the Muslim minority. More than a million Rohingya have fled the military attacks in Bangladesh. In a genocide case in The Hague, Suu Kyi dismissed the allegations in 2019. There could be no question of genocide, the army was only defending the country against attacks by armed rebels, she said at the time.

The last elections were criticized because in several conflict regions dominated by ethnic minorities it was not possible to vote at all due to security concerns. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya remaining in Myanmar were also unable to attend after their citizenship was revoked in 1982.

However, that was not the point when the military criticized the elections. Rather, the generals did not want to accept that their party was so punished by the people. Election observers had not found any large-scale election fraud.