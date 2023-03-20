If you have visited Japan in person or watched vlogs showing some city streets, you might have noticed something in particular: strangely, there is a great lack of trash cans.

The reason that led to this curious elimination of the bins dates back to a tragic attack, which you have probably heard of, which took place on March 20, 1995 at the Tokyo subway; the terrorist attack that hit the country that day, remains to this day one of the most serious events to occur in Japan since the end of the Second World War.

The attack was carried out by the religious sect Aum Shinrikyounder the guidance of its founder, Shoko Asahara. The organization had a large number of followers not only in Japan but also abroad with numerous branches. But how did a group of religious, who presented themselves as simple yoga practitioners, radically change the modern history of Japan?

The Birth of Aum Shinrikyo

Shoko Asahara (whose real name was Chizuo Matsumoto), had always had an interest in religion, to the point of deciding, in 1987, to found his own movement, the Aum Shinrikyo (whose meaning is “the teachings of truth”): the precepts of this religious group derived from a fusion of Christian, Buddhist and Hindu elements, combining different phrases and dictates to create a vision of an apocalyptic and esoteric character.

The doctrine of Aum revolves around the “Absolute Truth”, found through links between these three religions: Asahara set out to act as a teacher and guide, to indicate the right path towards the “final destination”, which would be reached through tests imposed on his followers. Each test would have brought people’s consciousness to a higher plane, in order to save them in view of a “nuclear Armageddon” he theorized, with the consequent end of the world; only with the help of Asahara the Japanese people could have been saved, as he himself claimed to have been sent by God, as described in some of his books in which he compared himself to Jesus Christ. The workouts ranged from yoga exercises to listening to hypnotic and repetitive instruction tapes from Asahara, who also smuggled those with anxiety or anger issues on hallucinogenic drugs.

Shoko Asahara gained quite a following from people of all ages, e he began to preach both in public squares and on radio and television programs, promising solutions to common problems, such as solving interpersonal relationships or a cure for student and worker stress. Asahara’s closest worshipers might even have the honor of witnessing his “miracles” and learn to have psychic powers themselves. To advertise their business, Aum Shinrikyo even created an animated seriesfrom the name Chouetsu Sekai: this anime aimed to show the numerous “powers” of Asahara, such as telekinesis and levitation, summarizing the ideas of the cult and explaining its origin and history; the sense of this production was to get the attention of the younger boys, telling the origins and goals of the group in a very “fairytale” way, almost like a normal anime with magical powers and training.

Through various types of publicity, the figure of Asahara was gaining more and more interest, and in the early 1990s Aum Shinrikyo is estimated to have reached around 40,000 members in Japanas well as more than 20,000 in other countries, notably Russia.

The first suspects

Although the Aum Shinrikyo was recognized as a religious organization at the legislative level, some stories about the group already raised several doubts, prompting some investigators and lawyers to investigate privately: rumors arose of questionable practicessuch as drinking Asahara’s blood, fasting or being buried alive for days as an initiation rite, or still others that involved wearing a hood from which electric shocks started. Some members died during these extreme ordeals, and their bodies were secretly cremated (a fact discovered only years later); cremation itself was Asahara’s method of getting rid of those who attempted to escape from the cult. Citizens asked the police and journalists for help as they were unable to see friends and family againwho, according to Asahara’s rules, were no longer to communicate with people who were not members of the Aum Shinrikyo.

The first serious intervention was to Tsutsumi Sakamotoa lawyer who was working on a class action against the cult together with other colleagues, as well as having prepared an interview that would have shown the absence of the powers that Asahara professed. Before the interview could even be broadcast, Sakamoto and his family were killed, and the bodies were disappeared. The disappearance of the entire family aroused several suspicions, as the lawyer was known to be in the process of presenting evidence against Asahara. Later, journalists and investigators who continued to investigate the cult also became targets, facing threats and assassination attempts..

Aum Shinrikyo had acquired a dangerous reputation, and after losing the election for the House of Representatives for which it ran, Asahara began secret projects to test chemical weaponsaided by some of his military followers and other chemistry experts, thus creating the Sarin gas. Sarin, for those unfamiliar with it, is a powerful odorless and colorless nerve gas: the gas attacks the nervous system, causing numerous cramps and spasms throughout the body, starting with respiratory difficulty and progressive blockage in the use of muscles. Exposure to the gas can be fatal in even a small concentration, and if one survives the damage to the nervous system can lead to numerous problems, from blindness to paralysis of the body or coma.

Asahara first decided to use this gas in Matsumoto City in 1994, releasing it into the area and causing 8 deaths and over 400 injuries; although many residents were already protesting the cult’s presence in the area, the attack was only associated with Aum Shinrikyo after the subway bombing that allegedly took place nine months later.

The 1995 bombing

In early 1995, Kiyoshi Kariya was kidnapped by some members of Aum, as his sister was a former member of the cult who managed to escape; Kariya disappeared, and the police found a note of him in which he wrote “If I disappear, it means that Aum Shinrikyo kidnapped me”. This kidnapping was added to the many reports of citizens towards the cult, and the police decided to plan a raid on the Aum Shinrikyo base in March 1995.

Having learned of the police’s plans, probably through an informant, Asahara ordered the attack on the Tokyo subway during rush hourusing the same sarin gas he had already tested, this time with the intention of setting off a coup: five members of the Aum boarded five different trains of the line, introducing the gas in a bag, in liquid form, and wrapped in newspaper which they then secretly pierced with the tip of an umbrella. The five members left immediately after puncturing the bag, to avoid inhaling the gas, and then met up with their accomplices to be driven back to the group’s hideout by car.

The attack caused 14 deaths and more than 5,000 injuries, many with serious permanent damage. With the planned search of the Aum base by law enforcement, Asahara was arrested along with his accomplices: those who had carried out his orders claimed to be guilty only much later, while Asahara denied his involvement for several years , pretending to have a mental disability that could grant him immunity.

It was from that event that the Japanese government decided to clear the trash cans: although they were not used in that specific case, their presence in squares or crowded places could make them perfect for hiding bombsprecisely, small envelopes of gas for any future attacksespecially considering that at the time there were dangerous members of Aum Shinrikyo still on the loose.

What left the Aum Shinrikyo

If we have previously made the example of the animated series as propaganda of Aum Shinrikyo, following the attack a work was created instead to ridicule Asahara and the group’s beliefs, a video game called The Story of Kamikuishiki Village, produced by a certain “AumSoft”: in this mysterious video game, the player will have to manage the operations of the cult, such as indoctrinating new members, organizing demonstrations and assassinations, including, in the end, even the subway bombing itself; the game occasionally features deliberately ridiculous caricatures of Asahara and videos of public events where the cult performed dances that many said “attracted attention for their absurdity”.

A few years after the bombingsome members of Aum Shinrikyo decided to distance themselves from Asahara’s actions and rename the group to Aleph, many of whose followers were Russians; in fact, it seems that there was a plan concocted among some members to attack Tokyo and free Asahara, to bring him to Moscow, but they were arrested by the local police forces a few years later.

In addition to Aleph, another group called was also born “Hikari no wa” (‘Circle of Light’), but both they and other future branches of Aum Shinrikyo were closely monitored for several years by the “Law for the Surveillance of Aum” established by the Japanese government.

In 2018, Asahara and Aum members guilty of the murders were sentenced to death. Every year, citizens continue to organize rallies to remember the victims, while many of the survivors still suffer the effects caused by the gas todaysuch as blindness, motor paralysis, memory loss, and breathing or heart problems.

Although they differ from each other in ideology and organization, cults remain unchanged in their modes over the years: they approach the most fragile and lonely people with a false positive image, promising happiness or the answers they are looking for. The Aum Shinrikyo initially appeared as a group practicing yoga and Buddhismbut it is when Asahara decided to impose new rules on the members to stay that he succeeded in his manipulation, first forbidding contact with family members outside the cult, and later forbidding to watch TV and newspaper news, pointing them out as bearers of false news .

Many cults are not investigated until they publicly commit crimes, but fortunately many have distanced themselves from Asahara and his actions in order to be able to practice their faith again without causing problems, and we can only hope that the other hundreds Religious groups currently active in Japan want to share peaceful messages.