Aulla – Two days before April 25, a storm hit two Lunigiana high schools for a debate, which should have taken place on the 27th in the council chamber of the Municipality of Aullaand which has since been cancelled.

The title of the initiative ended up in the viewfinder: “We we believe that it is no longer appropriate for April 25 to be celebrated as a national holiday“. A sentence that has aroused confusion in Aulla and Villafranca Lunigiana, so much so that initially the circular signed by the headteacher Silvia Arrighi it had even been classified as a fake.

The debate, in which the students of all the classes of the Aulla branch of the “Leonardo da Vinci” state high school in Villafranca in Lunigiana and the “Leopardi” high school in Aulla should have participated divided into teams, had been presented as follows: ” Thursday 27 April at 10.05 the students of the aforementioned classes, accompanied by the teachers on time, will go to the council chamber of the Municipality of Aulla to participate in the debate on the topic ‘We believe that it is no longer appropriate for 25 April to be celebrated as a holiday national’, animated by a mixed team of pupils of the three from Lunigiana. At the end of the activity, presumably around 12, we will return to class to complete the curricular timetable”.

The first explanation given by school principals is that the discipline of the “debate”, or contest, i.e. the confrontation between teams of students on a provocative themeserves to develop critical thinking boys. This was not enough to stop the controversy, both by those – such as Nino Ianni, of Anpi Massa and Carrara – contesting the dangers of a title as “it is no longer appropriate for April 25 to be celebrated”, and by those who defend the goodness of the motivations of the school.

“We had this document on the bulletin board as parents a week ago, and none of us were alarmeddeeply knowing the healthy climate within our high school, the competence of the teachers who work there, and the ability of some kids to compete in the debate”, writes a parent on Facebook.

Always on Facebook, some enrolled in the Lunigiana Anpi have sympathized with the school management.

Given the media storm that has unleashed, the two schools in agreement with the Municipality of Aulla – governed among other things by a centre-left junta – have decided to postpone the appointment of 27 on a date to be determined.